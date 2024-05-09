The Canberra Times
Federal government to search for new FOI boss

Updated May 9 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 3:39pm
The federal government will begin the search for its third Freedom of Information Commissioner in two years, after promoting Elizabeth Tydd to lead the privacy agency.

