Federal government to search for new FOI boss

The federal government will begin the search for its third Freedom of Information Commissioner in two years, after promoting Elizabeth Tydd to lead the privacy agency.
Ms Tydd will take on the role of Australian Information Commissioner for a term of five years, after Angelene Falk steps down on August 15.
The promotion will position her as head of the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, the national privacy and transparency regulator.
Ms Tydd was appointed FOI commissioner in November 2023, filling the vacancy left by Leo Hardiman months earlier.
In a LinkedIn post in March 2023, Mr Hardiman detailed his decision to quit, citing a lack of power to reform the backlogged system he was hired to fix.
He later appeared before a Senate inquiry into FOI in Australia, where he lashed Ms Falk's leadership and claimed she had not supported the agency's transparency function.
Ms Falk has rejected Mr Hardiman's claims entirely, saying he did not raise concerns about resourcing for FOI functions while he was in the role.
The Senate committee's report, published in December 2023, recommended an independent inquiry into the agency's culture. The government has not responded to the report.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus thanked Ms Falk for her service, which included a stint as Privacy Commissioner from 2018 to February 2024.
"I commend Ms Falk on the significant contribution she has made in these roles," he said in a statement.
Mr Dreyfus said Ms Tydd "brings a wealth of experience and is well-placed to lead the agency".
She has previously served as Information Commissioner of the NSW Information and Privacy Commission, and held senior roles in the state's Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation and Department of Communities.
"The government will shortly commence arrangements to fill the position of FOI Commissioner ... through a transparent and merit-based selection process," Mr Dreyfus said.
