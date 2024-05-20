Canberran NBL star makes decision on NBA draft

Canberran NBL star Alex Toohey has made his decision on entering the upcoming NBA draft.
Toohey popped up in the top 100 draft prospects late last year and featured as high as a first round selection in some expert mock drafts amid his solid rookie season with the Sydney Kings.
As part of the NBL Next Stars program, Toohey has earned experience as a professional with the goal to use it as a launching pad to the NBA draft, just as fellow Australian Josh Giddey did with the Adelaide 36ers before he was picked up by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Speculation has mounted over Toohey's intention for the NBA draft on June 26 with the 20-year-old training in California, but the 6-foot-7 forward has opted to stay in the NBL and work on his craft at the Kings another year.
"I won't be putting in my name for the draft this year," Toohey told The Canberra Times.
"I'm over in the States doing some off-season training now, but hopefully next year I'll declare for the draft.
"Talking to people around me and thinking what's best for me short and long-term, I've got a great situation with the Next Stars program in Sydney, so I'll stick it out with the Kings and the goal is hopefully I'll get picked next year.
"This extra year of development will help me in the long run."
Toohey made a big decision to pull out of his US college commitment to Gonzaga and instead enter the NBL Next Stars program.
But the Canberran embraced the challenge and averaged eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes a game last season, as the Kings fell short in the finals aiming for the club's third-straight NBL title.
In his first year coaching Sydney, Mahmoud Abdelfattah was sacked as a result, and Boomers coach Brian Goorjian handed the reins for the 2024-25 NBL season. Toohey is upbeat about what he can still achieve in the NBL, especially under Goorjian.
"Our season didn't turn out how we hoped it would, but I learned a lot and was fortunate to get a lot of minutes which was a great experience," Toohey said.
"Changing paths from college I definitely think was the right decision, now I want to have another good season at the Kings before entering the draft.
"I definitely feel like my game has grown. I'm a lot more confident shooting three-pointers and being able to play different positions and guard the opposition's best players. There's a lot of areas I've taken a big step in and other areas I can polish next season.
"I'm just excited to get after it. Brian's resume is second to none, so it's going to be a very good year for us. And hopefully I can build a connection with him so I can make some more Boomers teams in the coming years."
Toohey credited his time at the NBA Academy based at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra for his transition to professional basketball, and now he wants to take his game to another level again this year, with his US-based training camp till the end of June kicking things off.
"The NBA Academy helped me a lot. I was there for three years and seeing a few of those guys make it to the NBA was super cool. The facilities we had, the training and the great coaches prepared me for the professional environment," Toohey said.
"Then at the Kings playing with NBA veterans like Denzel Valentine and Jonah Bolden, I listened to them and observed how they went about their business which is super important for me to see what it takes to get where I want to.
"Coming back for a second year my role will probably increase a bit. I'm wanting to pick Goorj's brain and see what he has planned for us.
"Strength and conditioning is a big area I need to keep improving to make sure my body is ready for a long and healthy career and in the future hang with the guys in the NBA."
