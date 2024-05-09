Canberra United begins targeted search for head coach

Capital Football boss Samantha Farrow is deep into a targeted search for a Canberra United head coach and is keen to lock in key players for next A-League season, as a new general manager is also set to be appointed.
Farrow confirmed securing golden boot winner Michelle Heyman was the top of their signing priorities, along with a few key players in the squad, but the Capital Football boss vowed to be in touch with the entire playing group to discuss their futures this week.
"Michelle is definitely somebody we are engaged with," Farrow said of the free agent Matildas star.
Meanwhile, off-contract United head coach of the last two A-League campaigns Njegosh Popovich will need to reapply for his position. Capital Football won't go to the open market but have opted for a targeted search involving select individuals for next season's gaffer.
"We're going to an expression of interest. We just want to make sure we've got the best coach that we possibly can have," Farrow said.
United is behind the eight ball when it comes to securing its playing and coaching group for next season starting in October, and the race against time is enhanced by the additional search for a general manager.
It was one of Farrow's biggest changes to how United will be run for next season, with the individual to be responsible for team operations, including the signing of players and coaches.
Farrow has some candidates under consideration for the role, but didn't want to delay the key squad signings any further, especially as many other A-League clubs are circling United talent in finalising their 2024-25 teams.
"Negotiations are ongoing for the general manager position," Farrow said.
It was only three weeks ago that United licence holders Capital Football secured additional, one-off $200,000 funding from the ACT government to ensure the team could compete in the A-League Women next season, even if with a "minimalistic budget".
Capital Football had been battling significant financial hurdles in running United, but investors from the Canberra A-League Men bid team were expected to take the women's team off their hands mid-last year, merging it with the new men's club.
When the bid faced unpredicted delays and the final weeks of the A-League Women season approached, Capital Football found itself in a difficult situation where United risked folding unless urgent investment was secured.
That prompted panic and frustration among United fans, players, staff and the broader Australian soccer community, until the ACT government's lifeline, which took its total financial contribution to $450,000 (which includes the annual $250,000 funding).
Capital Football is still seeking a further $200,000, admitting there was a shortfall it hoped to have covered in time for next season so United could offer "additional services outside the bare minimum" and run the team without a loss.
The sporting body is still working on offering new sponsorship packages and membership categories, and will continue liaising with the Save Canberra United group in fundraising initiatives to address the shortfall.
"I've been speaking to coaches and players ... we just need to get a core team put together, then my focus will switch to sponsorship," Farrow said.
Adding to financial stress facing United, the Australian Professional Leagues is considering cutting its financial distribution to clubs by a reported 70 per cent.
"We haven't had a conversation with the APL at the moment on that," Farrow said.
"We just have to wait and see what is coming up with that."
In positive news for United, Heyman was named as one of eight Matildas named in the A-League Women All Stars squad to face Arsenal in Melbourne on May 24.
"We are extremely proud of Michelle and everything she's been able to achieve in her career, especially the last 12 months," Farrow said of their skipper.
