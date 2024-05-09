The Canberra Times
Canberra United begins targeted search for head coach

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 9 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 4:28pm
Capital Football boss Samantha Farrow is deep into a targeted search for a Canberra United head coach and is keen to lock in key players for next A-League season, as a new general manager is also set to be appointed.

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

