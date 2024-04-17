The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra United saved! ACT govt rescues club with funding increase

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated April 17 2024 - 6:35pm, first published 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government has offered Canberra United a financial lifeline after agreeing to increase funding by 80 per cent to help cover the team's costs and save it from the A-League scrap heap.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.