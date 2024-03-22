Canberra players seek resolution to difficult off-field situation

Canberra United are determined to finish a tumultuous season on a high but the drama unfolding off the pitch has been hard to ignore.
During Friday's press conference ahead of Canberra's second-last home game of the season on Sunday against Wellington, players were shielded from addressing the ongoing uncertainty facing United.
Returning to training after helping the Young Matildas finish third at the Under-20 Women's Asian Cup in snowy conditions, United teen Tegan Bertolissio was asked by media about her future beyond this season and she said she didn't know, then opted not to comment on the off-field situation.
There are fears United could cease to exist if the Australian Professional Leagues fails to lock in an investor for a new men's team and the existing women's side. Capital Football are no certainty to continue running the A-League Women side next season if a $20 million new backer isn't secured.
United players have been desperate for information for some time as the expansion process has been repeatedly delayed. But it's understood the playing group have leant on captain and Matildas veteran Michelle Heyman to be their spokesperson on the subject to avoid further distractions.
"It's a difficult situation. There's no doubt that everybody wants a resolution as soon as possible," coach Njegosh Popovich said.
"It does probably play on [players'] minds a little bit. But that's what professional football is about - you've got to leave those things off the field that we can't control. We've got to concentrate on what we can do.
"But even the younger ones have ambition and aspirations to go on in football at a high level and continue their journey. So a little bit of doubt definitely affects them."
Several players are already being targeted by rival A-League Women clubs seeking to sign them for next season, including Heyman.
Former United and Matildas star Ashleigh Sykes took to social media to share her dismay at the situation facing the club.
"Certain it's not just players but also fans of Canberra United who would like to see movement on this soon," she tweeted.
"Indecision and lack of direction has seemingly left this foundation club and a mainstay of the women's game in a difficult position. Frustrating."
Pending clearance from medical staff, United are set to be bolstered by Bertolissio's return as well as fellow Young Matildas, starting goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln and in-form defender Sasha Grove.
United are keen to end the season on a winning note, striving to avoid the unwanted record of being the club's first squad to claim the wooden spoon.
"We've got three games to go in this week coming and we want to try to finish off as strong as we can," Popovich said.
"We've got enough pressure on ourselves now without worrying about ladder placement."
After United play Wellington, their last home game is against Sydney on Wednesday before finishing the season in Brisbane on Saturday. Popovich hopes that fans take the opportunity to show support for the team at McKellar Park - even inviting Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, in town for a World Cup qualifier, to stop by.
"Why not? Arnie's always welcome. I might send him some tickets and see if he can turn up," Popovich said.
A-League Women
Canberra United v Wellington Phoenix, Sunday at McKellar Park, 2pm
FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Lebanon v Socceroos, Tuesday at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm
