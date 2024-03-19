'Proved difficult': Rising costs forces Capital Football into Canberra United rethink

Capital Football admits rising costs are forcing them to reconsider the future of Canberra United.
No final decision has been made and they're waiting on the potentially imminent announcement of Canberra's A-League Men bid, as well as discussions with other stakeholders, before making a final call.
Capital Football's admission comes after both the A-Leagues governing body Australia Professional Leagues and the ACT government said they wouldn't prop up United if their current owner couldn't do so.
APL chair Stephen Conroy said, as the owner of the A-League Women's team's licence, it was up to Capital Football and not the league to run the club.
The APL has previously operated clubs, like Perth Glory, while trying to find an owner, but Conroy said they weren't in a position to do that with United.
Canberra's bid for an ALM team is on the verge of being finalised and they've repeatedly given Capital Football assurances they will take over the women's licence as well, backed up by a six-year-old memorandum of understanding.
But the Canberra United players have become increasingly concerned for their future having received no word from Capital Football about their plans for next season.
United captain Michelle Heyman gave Capital Football an ultimatum that if they didn't receive assurances over their future then the players would leave the club.
The union, Professional Footballers Association, has been made aware of United players' frustrations.
It's understood the PFA will meet with the APL on a range of matters next week, including the Canberra United expansion bid.
Capital Football acknowledged the frustrations of United players when responding to The Canberra Times' question about whether they would guarantee the team's future.
"The requirements to run Canberra United is increasing exponentially year-on-year and in the current economic climate sourcing ongoing financial partners and relevant dedicated expertise has proved difficult," a Capital Football spokesperson said.
"Capital Football have, with great success, run the club for the past 16 years and, as an organisation, need to ensure the future sustainability of both Canberra United and Capital Football whilst focusing on our core business.
"Capital Football is committed to supporting an elite team in Canberra and has been patiently waiting for a decision regarding the A-League bid.
"Given the end of the A-League season is within sight, and no decision regarding the bid has been confirmed, Capital Football has stepped up its discussions concerning the future of Canberra United with key stakeholders.
"Capital Football has been and continues to explore every viable option. Once these options have been reviewed, a decision will be released."
The comments came after Conroy said the APL wouldn't take over Canberra United's licence.
Despite the uncertainty, Conroy was still confident United had a future - with a new men's team the best way of achieving this.
United's been one of the powerhouses of the ALW, having won the championship twice.
"The problem is if we don't have a bid, we don't have a bid," he said.
"So Capital Football has got to decide what they're going to do.
"We don't own the Canberra women's franchise. We hope that it all comes together. But the owners, Capital Football, again it's in their court.
"I remain an optimist that the Canberra team, which has had legendary performances over many years, will stay in the competition.
"The absolute best way is for there to be a purchase, a new franchise which they can fold into, but if that doesn't come up ... it's up to the owners.
"Capital Football have run the club, it's their club, they're the owners. I understand absolutely the angst of the players.
"They need to know whether they should be seeking to play for another club.
"So, I understand that there's pressure on the players for that reason, but this is ultimately a commercial decision for the owners."
The ACT government also weighed in on United's future with Sports Minister Yvette Berry saying they also wouldn't prop up the ALW club.
But she said they would continue to back them, which they currently do with $250,000 in annual government funding.
"We'll always support them, as we always have, but governments can't own football teams. But we can support anybody who is interested in that," Berry told The Canberra Times.
"Capital Football - I know the proponents want to keep the women's team here - they just need to sort it out.
"And what they also need to do is talk to the women and provide them with some certainty about their future."
A-LEAGUE WOMEN ROUND 21
Sunday: Canberra United v Wellington Phoenix at McKellar Park, 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.