'Collapsing before our eyes': Fears for the future of Canberra United

Rival clubs can smell blood in the water as they begin to circle Canberra United's biggest stars amid fear the capital's A-League Women's team could be "collapsing before our eyes".
Former Canberra United boss Heather Reid is demanding answers from Capital Football - who run the ALW club - for players and fans concerned about an uncertain future.
Capital Football officials want more information from APL officials and potential A-League investors before taking a public stance on the future of the ALW team.
There is hope a deal with investors could be finalised within weeks - and with it may come a commitment to run a women's team, even if a men's team is made to wait until the 2025-26 season to enter the A-League.
But the clock is ticking for Canberra with resurgent Matildas striker Michelle Heyman, Serbian international Vesna Milivojevic and Nicki Flannery among a cohort being hunted by rival teams.
Canberra players - who return to McKellar Park when they host the Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday afternoon - are growing frustrated by the lack of clarity surrounding plans for the team beyond this season as talks with potential A-League investors draw out.
"If there is any chance Canberra United will not exist next season, then that is an absolute travesty, and I put it fully on Capital Football's shoulders," Reid said.
"I feel for the players too because they don't know if there's going to be support for a women's team next year.
"I can't see how any new men's team coming in at this stage for 2024-25 is actually going to fly, so unless Capital Football makes a statement to say 'we are fully supportive of the women's team regardless of whether there's a men's team coming in next season or not', it just leaves so much doubt and a lack of confidence within the team itself."
The APL initially set June 30, 2023 as its target for having a Canberra team locked in. That target date has shifted on a number of occasions, leaving fans concerned their A-League hopes could be led down the garden path again.
"Without any statement from Capital Football, particularly to the members, about their intention for the women's team next year just puts everything further and further in doubt. People are getting pissed off," Reid said.
"There's a couple of cranky old men who regularly sit in the grandstand, who have been members since day one, who are just pulling out what little hair they have left [wondering] what's going on."
