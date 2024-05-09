Police bust bumper crop of cannabis in Tuggeranong

A bumper crop of cannabis has been seized in Canberra's south.
A total of 65 cannabis plants and around 45 kilos of harvested leaves was been seized when police searched homes in Tuggeranong.
Police discovered the plants during warrant searches targeting the illegal cultivation of cannabis.
Between April 17 and May 3, police from the Tuggeranong Station searched homes in Theodore, Monash, Richardson, and Isabella Plains.
The police also found 200 grams of dried cannabis, around five grams of cannabis seed, around 30 heat lamps, and 10 clip seal bags containing a white substance believed to be illicit drugs.
Authorities have said no arrests had yet been made, however investigations continue and charges are expected to be laid.
The Officer in Charge of Tuggeranong Police Station, Inspector Rod Anderson, said these results presented an opportunity to remind the community about the ACT laws regarding personal cannabis possession.
"While possessing small amounts of cannabis, as well as having two plants in a residence for personal use, has been decriminalised, growing and harvesting amounts of this nature remains a serious criminal offence," Inspector Anderson said.
"ACT Policing will continue to target the manufacture, sale, and distribution of illicit drugs in our community.
"If you are engaging in this activity, expect police to be knocking on your door before too long."
If you have information regarding the manufacture or sale of drugs in the community, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.