Gina wanted it hidden but it's now everywhere

"The modern world seems to have a lot of 'industries', which, like hydra, have hanger-ons and tendrils, greedy for customers," writes Marja. "Funerals, weddings, engagements, formals, birthdays and more, all seeming now to require before-events (bucks, hens, 'showers') and afters (post-divorce celebratory) as well as appropriate clothing hire. At my mother's funeral, after a man from the 'business' who had never met her, had spoken, my brother turned to me to say, 'At least we know she's really gone. Otherwise the casket would have opened with her sitting up to give him her forthright impression of him'."