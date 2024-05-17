The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Peter Dutton's alternative - lower migration, more homes, and a populist swipe at billionaires

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
May 17 2024 - 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When he was opposition leader, Bill Shorten faced Coalition criticism for attacking "the top end of town", a phrase he used in his 2019 budget reply.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.