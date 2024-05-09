Councils should fix the potholes, not ban books

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Their faces were illuminated by the bonfires they'd lit but it was the fanaticism in their eyes that burned brightest. With gleeful venom, the young men fed the flames in an orgy of destruction and denunciation.
Witnessing this was American journalist Lilian Mowrer.
"I held my breath while he hurled the first volume into the flames: it was like burning something alive. Then students followed with whole armfuls of books, while schoolboys screamed into the microphone their condemnations of this and that author, and as each name was mentioned the crowd booed and hissed," she wrote.
"Children of fourteen mouthing abuse of Heine! Erich Remarque's All Quiet on the Western Front received the greatest condemnation . . . it would never do for such an unheroic description of war to dishearten soldiers of the Third Reich."
Mowrer's disgust rippled across the world as it learned of the Nazi book burnings, which began on May 6, 1933. Almost 91 years later to the day, a chilling reminder of that dark moment played out in a local council meeting in western Sydney.
After a fierce debate, the council voted narrowly to ban books about same-sex parenting from its shelves. Steve Christou, the Cumberland City councillor who moved the motion, said his conservative and religious constituents did not want "controversial issues going against their beliefs indoctrinated into their libraries".
Christou's sentiment would have been expressed more clearly by Joseph Goebbels in 1933 but it's much the same. Books that don't fit with my beliefs should be expunged.
The last time I looked, readers were free to choose whatever books they might find in a library. There was no compulsion to pick up the book Christou chose as an example to prosecute his argument - the blandly titled Same-Sex Parents - just as there was no obligation to pick up All Quiet on the Western Front in Germany before the Nazis burned and banned it, along with thousands of other authors they deemed inappropriate.
It's simple, really. If you don't like the look of a book, leave it on the shelf.
What's really concerning is that the decision of what can and can't be stocked in a library rests with a local council. I've endured years of watching local government in action - or inaction, as is mostly the case - and shudder at the thought of councillors having any say over what books are acceptable for their communities. Too many of them would struggle to read a stop sign.
Cumberland City Council has stepped onto a slippery slope with this. Across the US, local library and school boards have gone to war against books they don't like. Even our own Ahn Do's books were banned in one local jurisdiction. Heaven help us if this idiotic intrusion by local councillors craving relevance leads us down a similar path.
The NSW government has threatened to cut library funding to the council, a move which would serve no one. Libraries hold an important place in our communities. They're places to meet, to sit and read and be informed. They should be funded.
Perhaps the answer is to remove them from councils' control and fund them directly. That would free up the political kindergarten to get on with what it's paid to do - collect the rubbish and fix the potholes.
