'Wifey' reeks of 1950s upper-class twittery

Anita writes: "Hard to give justice to this article in a few pithy sentences except to say, bravo Norway! Maybe we'd be better served with an English translation? Not that reasonably factual content is impossible to find but it involves searching and much time in the day devoted to the process. I do my best and have a range of sources I'm prepared to consider as true (more or less). I look at the rest with a jaundiced eye, trying to read behind the lines with regard to the things 'not said', along with the facts actually given. This was the case of the 'nest of spies', though not unduly fussed by the news. We all have spies! They do; we do! He without sin ... can go casting stones."