The freedom we take for granted is precious

The cameraman with the thousand yard stare as he recounted almost being killed for his Levi's in Afghanistan just after the Soviets withdrew in 1989 - the situation only defused when the translator convinced the would-be robbers the jeans were fakes. Cameraman Les Wasley, who covered the fall of Saigon in 1975. Peter George, who reported on the Middle East from Beirut in the early 1980s and spoke of the constant bombardment by Israel. And of Coco the parrot in the Commodore Hotel, which had newcomers diving for cover with its perfect imitation of incoming artillery shells.

