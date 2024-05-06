AI serves up assault rifles and hearing aids

"The issue is not the existence of Captain Cook statues, but the placement of them and the plaques on them," writes Jennifer. "He was not the founder of Australia. He needs to be represented in all his complexity on the plaques, with statues placed in museums where the maps and explorer records are kept. This maintains the history while not inflaming tensions or inflating his character beyond its complex reality. Why do we blame the explorer rather than those who sent him and funded his voyages? We need to get real about the history, rather than scapegoating those doing the bidding of others."