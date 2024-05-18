The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Don't blame the enforcement; it's your parking that's the problem

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Abuse, threats and the occasional assault are just some of the occupational hazards that parking enforcement officers risk every day as they walk the streets of Canberra with their chalk in hand.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.