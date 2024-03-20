The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra players fear the club will cease to exist. Here's what you need to know

Chris Dutton
David Polkinghorne
By Chris Dutton, and David Polkinghorne
Updated March 20 2024 - 6:29pm, first published 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra United players fear the club will cease to exist if the Australian Professional Leagues fails to strike a deal with an investor keen to back a men's and women's team in the capital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.