The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra A-League expansion: Can Michael Caggiano find a $25m investor?

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra A-League bid leader Michael Caggiano. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra A-League bid director Michael Caggiano is confident he can find investors to fund a $25 million licence within three months, declaring: "I've already done it four times, I can do it again."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.