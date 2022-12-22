The Canberra Times
Michael Caggiano's Canberra A-League Men's bid says capital is logical next step for APL

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
December 23 2022 - 5:30am
Canberra A-League Men's bid leaders Michael Caggiano and Bede Gahan. Picture by Jamila Toderas

The Canberra Region Football Collective has declared the capital as the "next logical step" in adding a team to the A-League after confirming it had been approached to open negotiations about an expansion licence.

