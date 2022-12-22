The Canberra Region Football Collective has declared the capital as the "next logical step" in adding a team to the A-League after confirming it had been approached to open negotiations about an expansion licence.
Canberra's long-held hopes of joining the A-League men's competition continue to gather new momentum as the Australian Professional Leagues investigates ways to grow the game.
It's believed the capital will be nominated as a preferred expansion location, largely thanks to more than four years of behind-the-scenes work from the Michael Caggiano bid team.
Caggiano declared "we never gave up" despite setbacks and being overlooked for a team when the A-League awarded new teams to Sydney and Melbourne in 2018.
Armed with more than 9000 members who committed to the bid four years ago, Caggiano has been in constant discussions with sponsors and investors about Canberra's men's soccer opportunities.
"We pitched to the APL in February and again in June this year, we've always remained hopeful because we wanted a people's team for Canberra," Caggiano said.
"We are the representatives of the fans and the region and we would never give up because of them.
"Most importantly this has been a movement for the people of Canberra, by people of Canberra. It's always been unashamedly for the football fans of the region, and we're lucky we've always had them firmly involved and supporting the bid."
The Canberra Times revealed APL boss Danny Townsend met with ACT government officials last week to discuss the possibility of support for a Canberra team.
The government still has an agreement with Caggiano's team to offer $1.5 million in funding per season if the city was admitted to the A-League Men's competition.
The APL had hoped to detail its expansion plans this month off the back of a groundswell of support following the Socceroos' impressive run at the World Cup.
But Townsend has been waylaid by controversy in the past two weeks after selling the men's and women's grand finals to the NSW government.
It sparked outrage in the soccer community, spilling into violence when Melbourne Victory fans ran on to the field during a game and injured Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King and a camera operator.
Football Australia has now banned 10 people and the Victory are bracing for heavy sanctions.
It has overshadowed Canberra's hopes of gaining entry to the men's competition after more than a decade of banging on FA's door to be included.
Caggiano revived the bid as part of the 2018 expansion, but was overlooked in favour of Western United and Macarthur FC.
Any move to expand again will be tied to the hope of increasing television rights revenue with more games and more markets included in the competition.
Capital Football has also entered the conversation and the APL is positioning itself to run the team itself and take over the Canberra United A-League Women's licence.
Caggiano's bid, however, is still live and he worked to continue momentum even when the the APL and FA closed doors.
"The Socceroos showed the potential the game has to get the country behind the sport, especially in Canberra, but unfortunately there has been some negativity around the A- League," Caggiano said.
"Expansion would add a new excitement to the league and help put it back on the road to realising the potential we all know is there.
"Canberra is the next logical step in adding to the league's geographical footstep, and our team have been working extensively behind the scenes to put everything in place and ready to go, from stadium arrangements to community and government support.
"Canberra has a lot to offer the A-League, and it's pleasing to see that APL is looking to expand, our message to them is that we are ready. This is the perfect opportunity for the APL to show fans come first.
"I personally have put in over four years on this project but it's certainly not just me, this is the work of the community which really came together on this.
"People volunteered their time, businesses offered their services free of charge, and we had 9000 members pledged to sign up as paid members.
"When that all came to nothing, it was a big blow and we really felt like we'd let people down. Our team has continued to work with international investors who believe in the Canberra A-League project, and we will continue to do so if ALP is interested.
"We are a united community, and APL needs to recognise that in any process for Canberra's inclusion in the A-League."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
