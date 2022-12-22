The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Trainer Gai Waterhouse urges VRC and Racing Victoria to avoid Melbourne Cup Carnival changes

By Tim Auld
December 22 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gai Waterhouse, left, says the Melbourne Cup carnival should remain as is. Picture Getty Images

Champion trainer Gai Waterhouse has urged the Victoria Racing Club not to make any major changes to its world renowned four-day Melbourne Cup Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.