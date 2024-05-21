Ever felt the urge to ride a mechanical bull on a Friday night? Now's your chance

Don your best flannel shirt and polish up those cowboy boots and mosey on down to Hopscotch Bar on Friday nights for a taste of country.
The Smokeout grill will be working overtime pumping out melt-in-your-mouth short ribs, smoked cajun chicken, pulled pork and moreish wings.
Add in some sides including jalapeno and honey cornbread, mac and cheese, slaw, fried bread and butter pickles and mash 'n' gravy.
But it's about much more than food.
There'll also be a mechanical bull in the beer garden, live country music to have you boot-scooting all night, and giveaways each week, including a secret major prize.
The Smokeout kicks off in Braddon on May 31 and continues every Friday until July 5, from 5pm till late.
The Oozy Boozy Cheese and Wine Market isn't far away so grab your tickets now so you don't miss out on what could well be a cheese lover's dream weekend.
Held at The Vault, a new space in the Dairy Road precinct, the weekend promises to be a gouda one.
Organised in 90-minute time slots, each ticket includes an Italian stemless wine glass, a cheese board and samples of local wines and international cheeses. Try everything and buy your favourite bottles of wine or 100-gram portions of cheese to take home. Additional options inside the market include raclette, burrata blue cheese cones (like mini ice-cream cones!), caviar and many delicious condiments.
Stay tuned for more details about an intimate night with a leader in the cheese industry on the Saturday night.
From June 7, 5pm, until June 9, 7pm. Tickets $49.50 + booking fee.
More info thevault.place
Get a taste of Tasmania via a wine dinner at Rizla on June 1. Three courses featuring Tasmanian produce and four matching premium wines.
"I didn't know they grew cabernet down there but the ones we have are so good," Rizla owner Andy Day says.
"We've also got a Coal River Valley pinot high on the list and of course a few rieslings."
Tickets are $135pp. Limited numbers left. Book now via drinkrizla.com.au
A few things are happening in the Chairman Group stable. At Lanterne Rooms in Campbell they're opening the wine cellar, with wines available by the glass or as a flight. It's for a limited time only, so get in quick. At Chairman and Yip, there's a new dish to seek out, order the applewood smoked spanner crab with kombu-infused wintermelon, salted egg and sisho. Or duck into the city and grab something new off the Cicada Bar menu and a quick margarita from Karl Bar. Perfect pre-theatre stop.
This weekend's Taste Festival at Casino Canberra looks like a safe bet, with three all-inclusive days of wine, craft spirits, and decadent food.
There'll be an array of gourmet food and drink and the opportunity to connect with the expert winemakers and distillers.
Friday May 24, from 5.30-8.30pm; Saturday May 25, from 1-4pm and 5.30-8.30pm; and Sunday May 26, from 1-4pm.
Tickets are $39 for drinks only, which gets you unlimited tastings and access to all activities. A VIP ticket is $69, and that gets you a glass of bubbles on arrival, unlimited tastings and a charcuterie plate.
Bookings via casinocanberra.com.au
