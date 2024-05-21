Ever felt the urge to ride a mechanical bull on a Friday night? Now's your chance

A few things are happening in the Chairman Group stable. At Lanterne Rooms in Campbell they're opening the wine cellar, with wines available by the glass or as a flight. It's for a limited time only, so get in quick. At Chairman and Yip, there's a new dish to seek out, order the applewood smoked spanner crab with kombu-infused wintermelon, salted egg and sisho. Or duck into the city and grab something new off the Cicada Bar menu and a quick margarita from Karl Bar. Perfect pre-theatre stop.