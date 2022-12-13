The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra United on A-League Men's expansion radar for Australian Professional Leagues

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
December 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra A-League bid leader Michael Caggiano's vision may finally come to fruition. Picture by Jamila Toderas

Canberra's A-League men's dream is set to be reignited within two years, potentially ending more than a decade of false dawns and adding to the push for a new stadium in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.