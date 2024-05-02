The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Raiders winger fighting for his NRL future in return to first grade

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 2 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Raiders winger Nick Cotric will be out to rescue his NRL career when he returns to first grade on Friday night in Manly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.