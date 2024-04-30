Raiders star faces season-defining meeting

Boom Canberra Raiders recruit Zac Hosking faces a season-defining meeting with his shoulder specialist on Tuesday.
It will decide whether his two weeks of intensive rehabilitation has been successful or if he'll need to undergo season-ending surgery on the left shoulder he dislocated against the Gold Coast.
Hosking has been a revelation in the second row for the Green Machine this season - his first since joining the club from the Penrith Panthers.
His arrival came at the perfect time with Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead struggling with a calf injury at the start of the campaign.
But the 27-year-old hurt his shoulder in Canberra's thrilling golden-point victory over the Titans in round six.
The Raiders opted to try and nurse his shoulder back to health and avoid going under the knife, with the hope he could return inside three months.
That would see him potentially back as early as their round 16 clash with the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.
The news comes as the Raiders could welcome Whitehead back from his calf injury, which would see valuable experience slot into the right edge of the youngest team in the NRL as they face a tough trip to Brookvale to play Manly.
He's only managed one game so far this season with the Raiders exercising caution with their skipper.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said he could've returned on the weekend to face Cronulla, but he wouldn't have been able to back up against the Sea Eagles on Friday due to the short turnaround.
The 34-year-old would come in at the expense of Simi Sasagi, who could drop to the bench when Stuart names his team on Tuesday afternoon.
It will be interesting to see what changes Stuart makes, with Albert Hopoate, Nick Cotric and Zac Woolford other potential inclusions as they look to bounce back from consecutive losses.
The Green Machine have had some good news from the match review committee this week, with fourth-placed Manly losing second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu through a two-week suspension.
They could receive further good news at the judiciary on Tuesday night - Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans is challenging his suspension and could miss the next three weeks for his part in the dangerous tackle that earnt Olakau'atu his ban.
NRL ROUND NINE
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale, 6pm.
