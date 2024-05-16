Returning Raider on the rise to Origin form?

The form of Canberra Raiders winger Nick Cotric is trending up in a way not seen since he was selected to play State of Origin.
That's at least the opinion of his skipper Elliott Whitehead, who was impressed with Cotric's return to first grade in their thrilling round nine comeback win over Manly before their bye.
"He's probably just starting to find that little bit of form that he had when he was getting picked for Origin [in 2019]," Whitehead said ahead of the Raiders' Friday night Magic Round clash against the Bulldogs in Brisbane.
"Hopefully, he can keep improving."
Cotric has had an up and down couple of years since returning to Canberra from the Bulldogs in 2022.
This season the former Blues star only played three games with coach Ricky Stuart giving him a stint in NSW Cup between rounds 4-8 to help him try and regain some form.
The 25-year-old did just that, and has come back to the first grade fold looking refreshed and adding some much-needed experience to the injury-hit Raiders squad.
Along with Cotric on the wing, the Green Machine will be boosted this weekend with the return of experienced fullback Jordan Rapana after he completed his rehab for a meniscus tear suffered nearly six weeks ago.
Rapana wasn't upset by commentators that forecasted his knee injury would send him into early retirement, because the veteran admitted he was thinking the same thing.
How much longer he plays is the big question not even Rapana is sure of, and as he turns 35 in August, he said rehabilitation doesn't get any easier with age.
"I was probably writing myself off," he said.
"It was pretty sore. A lot of emotions were going through my head at the time, one possibly being, 'That was my last game'.
"I play each game like it's my last. Just fortunate that it wasn't."
Rapana is off-contract beyond this year and has ruled out another foreign rugby foray after his short-lived Japanese stint was interrupted by COVID-19 four years ago.
"It depends how the body's feeling," he said of another season of NRL.
"I'd love to go again, but a lot can happen.
"Honestly I'm prepared to hang the boots up, but if I'm feeling good I don't see why I would not [keep playing]."
One thing may sway Rapana - the Raiders earning a slot in next year's Las Vegas opening round.
"I might ask 'Sticky' [Ricky Stuart] for a one-month contract," he grinned.
Stuart is celebrating a contract extension until 2029 and will be one of the stars honoured during the club's 30-year premiership reunion festivities set to coincide with Magic Round.
That didn't stop Whitehead from taking a cheeky dig at the coach after he was told Stuart, originally a rugby talent, had twice played at Brisbane's Ballymore venue that acted as Thursday's training base.
"Probably got run over a few times, as a little half," he said.
The Raiders (5-4) sit seventh after a bye, while the Bulldogs (4-5) are one point outside the top eight.
"Our next three games before a bye are pretty important for our season, and it all starts on Friday," Whitehead said.
"The Bulldogs have been in a rebuild for a few years now and it's finally come together and you can see that in games, that they're playing for each other."
Injured half Jamal Fogarty also took literal strides in his return from biceps surgery on Thursday, running at training for the first time as he targets a round-20 return.
"Three weeks in, still got another three in the brace and another six or so after that," he said.
"We look forward to little milestones ... just to put the boots on and run around while the boys are doing captain's run, like a little kid again.
"Raps too, he's such a little kid as well.
"He's one my favourites, and to see the old fella running out again, I know he'll do everything for the green jersey he can to win."
- with AAP
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park, 6pm
