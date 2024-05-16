The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Forget the budget - celebrate International Museums Day

By Kylie Message-Jones
May 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Everyone knows that Canberra hosts the nation's premier art collection at the National Gallery of Australia. We know that our history is showcased at the National Museum of Australia and at the Australian War Memorial. And that cutting-edge scientific research discoveries are exhibited at CSIRO's Discovery Centre. We love Questacon for delighting our kids through hands-on learning. At this time of year, we delight in the changing colours of our living museum of trees at the National Arboretum.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.