'Confident' Raiders still on track for premiership glory: Whitehead

If rugby league fans believe back-to-back weeks of heavy defeats and a growing injury list mean the Canberra Raiders are slamming the brakes on their premiership-winning goals, they may want to have a word to returning skipper Elliott Whitehead.
In the English veteran's mind there's no reason to hit the panic button despite the Raiders' recent hurdles.
He's backed their youthful squad to step up to the challenge that faces the underdog Green Machine this Friday night in Manly, and beyond, after a "disappointing" string of losses.
"The future's bright, but at the moment we want to win games to win a premiership this year," Whitehead said after overcoming a niggling calf injury to face the top-four Sea Eagles this week.
"There's no hiding that we've got injuries now and the young guys are going to have to step up.
"Last week wasn't to the standards that we set here at the club, and we've got a chance to fix that quickly on Friday."
In the last few rounds, significant injuries forcing less-experienced players to take the wheel has seen the Raiders' positive early run to the season come to a grinding halt, with a 34-10 loss to the Broncos followed by an embarrassing 40-0 defeat to the Sharks in Canberra.
In-form halfback Jamal Fogarty (biceps), experienced fullback Jordan Rapana (knee), promising second-rower Zac Hosking (shoulder), and Origin forward Corey Horsburgh (groin) have all been added to Canberra's casualty ward in the past month, but Whitehead's return among four other changes could be just what the Raiders need to bounce back before a bye round.
Simi Sasagi was dropped to make way for Whitehead, Albert Hopoate replaces 18-year-old Chevy Stuart at fullback (rested), winger Nick Cotric comes in for James Schiller, and Emre Guler returns to the bench for Pasami Saulo (back injury).
"We'll all bring that little bit of energy in different ways and we lacked that over the last couple of weeks," Whitehead said of the squad changes.
"It's going to take a full team effort to go to Manly and get the win when they're playing some great rugby league.
"Daly Cherry-Evans got off [a suspension at the judiciary] which is a big in for them and we'll have to be at our best to win.
"We haven't won there [in Brookvale] since 2021. I know it's always a tough game when we go there, but I'm fully confident we can turn it around and get back to our winning ways."
Whitehead is raring to go now he's back to full fitness having missed the opening two rounds, before he re-injured himself in round three against the Warriors.
The back-rower said he was actually right to play on Sunday, but with a short turnaround to the Manly clash, he was kept fresh for this week.
In what could be his final season before retiring, the 34-year-old said it was especially "frustrating" facing his recent injury setbacks, but while sidelined he took the opportunity to learn from Ricky Stuart in the coaches box, and now wants to use that on the footy field to better lead the younger players.
"It was tough," Whitehead said.
"I haven't had too many long injury stints and this is probably one of my longest, and it doesn't get too much easier being in the box with Sticky [Stuart].
"But I learnt a lot in watching from a different perspective, and hopefully I can bring a little bit of that here this week for the younger boys."
Whitehead said the game plan for the Raiders at Brookvale will be to tighten up their leaky defence, with the forwards tasked with helping set up young halves duo Ethan Strange and Kaeo Weekes to perform at their best.
"We're going to have to lay the platform [as a pack] and set it up for the halves," he said.
"They are young and are still learning and haven't played much together either. As long as we can stick to our game plan, and do what we practice, I'm sure we will be fine."
Whitehead pointed to big victories earlier in the Raiders' season as proof of what they can produce when their experienced pack led by the skipper, Joe Tapine and Josh Papali'i, are humming with the young backs.
"As long as we can lay that platform in the middle, I don't see why we can't score points like that again," he added.
While much attention has been put on the Raiders' young backline, Whitehead said he did notice a lot of growth from the next generation of stars, and trusted that with some patience they will continue to develop at the club.
The former England international also supported Stuart's decision to rest teenage fullback Chevy Stuart after a rough fortnight, believing the Raiders must be careful with how they manage the talented playmaker's ascent in the NRL.
"For Chevy it's more about looking after him," Whitehead said.
"He's only a young kid, he's had a few big weeks in NRL and he hasn't done much wrong.
"I thought for Sticky, this game up in Manly, it's going to be a big, hostile game again and to throw him in is probably not the right thing to do at the moment.
"He's going to have a big future at this club and a play a big part going forward."
NRL ROUND NINE
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Albert Hopoate, 2. Xavier Savage, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c) 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Simi Sasagi, 19. Peter Hola, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. James Schiller, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Sea Eagles squad: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jason Saab, 3. Tolutau Koula, 4. Reuben Garrick, 5. Tommy Talau, 6. Luke Brooks, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Taniela Paseka, 9. Lachlan Croker, 10. Josh Aloiai, 11. Ethan Bullemor, 12. Corey Waddell, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Toafofoa Sipley, 16. Nathan Brown, 17. Matthew Lodge. Reserves: 18. Aaron Woods, 19. Jakob Arthur, 20. Jaxson Paulo, 21. Ben Condon, 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong.
