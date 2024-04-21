The Canberra Times
'He was courageous in the end': An NRL great's words of wisdom for under-fire Raiders young gun

April 21 2024 - 5:53pm
The greatest fullback of all time has praised Chevy Stewart's courage under adversity, before Billy Slater added it would be an important lesson for the Canberra Raiders No.1.

