The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

'Best-case scenario is probably 12 weeks': Massive Fogarty blow on top of big Raiders loss

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 20 2024 - 10:27pm, first published 9:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Raiders have suffered a massive injury blow, with halfback Jamal Fogarty potentially suffering a ruptured bicep.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.