'Best-case scenario is probably 12 weeks': Massive Fogarty blow on top of big Raiders loss

The Canberra Raiders have suffered a massive injury blow, with halfback Jamal Fogarty potentially suffering a ruptured bicep.
He didn't return after half-time, as the Raiders suffered a heavy 34-10 defeat to the Brisbane Broncos on a soaked Lang Park on Saturday night.
It could be a devastating blow for the Green Machine - given how well the Raiders vice-captain has been playing this season.
He's emerged as one of the best kickers in the NRL and Canberra coach Ricky Stuart will be hoping for a good scan result.
According to the man known as NRL Physio, Brien Seeney, a best-case scenario would be a three to six week return without surgery, but the more common outcome for bicep injuries was surgery and three to four months out.
Fogarty's injury meant Simi Sasagi shifted into the halves alongside Ethan Strange.
It could open the door for Kaeo Weekes to make his Raiders debut, having spent the pre-season in a battle with Strange for the No.6 jersey.
Adam Cook might get pulled from the Raiders' NSW Cup side to play the North Sydney Bears at North Sydney Oval on Sunday.
He's one option to come in for Fogarty or potentially even Sasagi, who played in the halves at Newcastle.
Stuart said Fogarty could be out for 12 weeks.
"They seem to think he's ruptured his biceps so best-case scenario is, if that is the case and it's got to be scanned when we get home, best-case scenario is probably 12 weeks," he said.
"I'll worry about that [who comes in] when I get home."
Before Fogarty's injury, the first half had been a battle of the fullbacks - with varying fortunes.
Broncos custodian Reece Walsh scored a first-half double - splitting open each side of the Raiders' defensive line.
His first came against the run of play after the Green Machine had dominated the opening 12 minutes.
Canberra No.1 Chevy Stewart had a tough first half after it first looked like Fogarty's high balls would trouble Walsh and Corey Oates.
James Schiller saved Stewart's blushes after he spilled a bomb by kicking the ball clear of Selwyn Cobbo.
Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam scored when Stewart lost another bomb in the slippery conditions.
He also got smashed by a big Kobe Hetherington hit.
But, to his credit, Stewart showed tremendous mental and physical strength to finish the game strongly - never flinching under the high ball despite being repeatedly smashed when he caught them.
"There's going to be more of those nights for a lot of those young blokes," Stuart said.
"I'm prepared to be patient ... because these kids are good footy players.
"If Chevy Stewart wasn't a tough kid he would've crumbled tonight.
"At 18 years of age I wasn't ready to play NRL. At 18 years of age, how he handled that second half he showed me he's got a future in the NRL."
While the Raiders dominated possession in the opening 15 minutes, all it took was a moment of Walsh brilliance for Brisbane to take the lead.
That turned into an electrifying 20-minute burst where they ran in five unanswered tries to make it 28-0 at half-time.
Broncos second-rower Jordan Riki and Billy Walters scored the other two tries in the onslaught.
Despite the massive injury blow, the Raiders dug in and managed to win the second half 10-6.
Sasagi scored a fine try on the run to highlight his versatility, despite being brought to Canberra to play back row.
Cobbo crossed to ensure there was no unlikely comeback, with Raiders winger Xavier Savage then getting a consolation try.
AT A GLANCE
BRISBANE BRONCOS 34 (Reece Walsh 2, Jordan Riki, Ezra Mam, Billy Walters, Selwyn Cobbo tries; Walsh 5 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 10 (Simi Sasagi, Xavier Savage tries; Chevy Stewart goal) at Lang Park. Referee: Chris Butler.
