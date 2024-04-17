'A very significant re-signing': Raiders lock up young star

The Canberra Raiders have quickly moved to lock in their long-term future with the re-signing of young gun Ethan Strange.
Strange, who was already contracted until the end of 2025, has been upgraded and extended until 2028.
The 19-year-old has been a revelation in the No.6 jersey at the start of the season, showing there's life in the Green Machine post Jack Wighton (South Sydney).
Canberra have already locked in young fullback Chevy Stewart until at least the end of 2026.
Parramatta halfback Ethan Sanders could be the next cog they land, with the Raiders now able to start negotiating with the 19-year-old.
Strange was excited to make Canberra his home long-term.
"This place has become my home and I love it and all the boys here," Strange said.
"I'm loving the way my footy is going and the coaches trust in me.
"They don't put too much pressure on me, and it makes it a great place to play footy.
"Having other guys I've played with who are my really good mates like Chevy and Micky [Asomua] all staying a bit longer makes it easy for me.
"It's great to see the club has put the trust in me to sign long term and I'm excited to see what we can build."
Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone said they'd identified Strange at a young age.
"This is a very significant re-signing for us as a club," Carbone said.
"We identified Ethan at a young age and knew if we were able to get him to Canberra and into our system, we'd give him the best possibility to start his NRL career.
"Ethan has had a really impressive start to his NRL career and we're confident he will continue to grow with this group of players and staff around him."
More to come.
NRL ROUND SEVEN
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park, 7.35pm.
