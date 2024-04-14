Raiders young guns allow Fogarty to seal golden victory

Best mates, housemates and now NRL match-winners.
Canberra Raiders debutant Chevy Stewart and young gun Ethan Strange produced moments of brilliance to set up an epic golden-point win.
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty nailed just his third field goal - this one coming in the 90th minute to seal a 21-20 victory over the Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium on Sunday night.
A Stewart charge down kept the Green Machine alive when Kieran Foran looked certain to score a field goal of his own.
Then Strange produced a brilliant run to get the Raiders up the field in the final minute of extra-time.
Before that Titans centre Brian Kelly produced a clutch moment of his own - kicking a sideline conversion after the siren to send it to golden point.
James Schiller scored a double - his fourth in the NRL - to take his tally to five tries in three games this season.
His Titans counterpart, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, also had a double - coming in the final five minutes to bring Gold Coast back from the dead.
The win continued the Raiders' dominance of the Titans - they've won nine of their past 10 encounters.
The win came at a cost with Zac Hosking suffering a dislocated shoulder.
He'd been in the wars all night, with Titans prop Jaimin Jolliffe put on report for a high shot on Hosking.
The Titans lost fullback Jayden Campbell to a knee injury in the second half.
Stewart - who had a big fan club in the north-west corner of the ground - was excellent.
He took his first high-ball nicely and then grew into the game - not shirking his hard carries out of the back half.
Stewart had an almost error-free, 173-metre game.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said all the emotions of the win were for the debutant.
"He should be excited too. I had a beer with his father yesterday and it would be hard - Jamie, his father, all he was worried about was I hope he has a good performance," Stuart said.
"I said, 'Mate is he catches and passes and runs and tackles well everything else will come off'. And it does ... the big results come off those."
His acting captain Joe Tapine was immense - running for a game-high 244m.
Fogarty's kicking was again epic, with a mixture of twisting torpedoes and four goal-line dropouts.
The Green Machine opened the scoring from his kicking - Schiller out-jumping everyone.
Then Strange turned Hudson Young back inside for the Origin second-rower to extend the Raiders' lead.
Despite the Raiders dominating possession - 60 per cent and 906m to 536m - the Titans went into half-time within touching distance.
A nice shortball from Foran put Jolliffe over to make it 12-6 to the home side at the break.
With Hosking clutching at his arm in back play, the Titans decreased the gap at the start of the second half.
Ex-Raider Harley Smith-Shields had a try-scoring return to his home city to make it a two-point game.
The Raiders camped on the Titans' line and eventually the visitors cracked after their fifth goal-line dropout.
Ata Mariota swooped on the short restart and put Schiller over in the corner for his second.
After earlier having a try disallowed for obstruction, Khan-Pereira then burst into life to score a brace in the last five minutes before Kelly sent it to golden point.
Then the housemates combined to allow Fogarty to shine.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 21 (James Schiller 2, Hudson Young tries; Jamal Fogarty 4 goals, field goal) bt GOLD COAST TITANS 20 (Alofiana Khan-Pereira 2, Jaimin Jolliffe, Harley Smith-Shields tries; Jayden Campbell, Brian Kelly goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Kasey Badger. Crowd: 11,738.
