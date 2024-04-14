Why it's a massive week in the Raiders' future

It's set to be a big start to the week for the Canberra Raiders' future.
They're not only expected to have an upgrade and extension finalised for young gun Ethan Strange - perhaps as early as Monday - but they're also able to talk to and sign young halfback Ethan Sanders as well.
The pair played together for the NSW Blues in the State of Origin under-19s last year - along with 18-year-old Chevy Stewart, who made his Raiders debut against Gold Coast on Sunday night.
Strange's manager Gavin Orr was in talks with the Raiders and it was hoped it could be finalised early this week.
That would see him stay in the capital until 2027 or 2028 - a two- or three-year extension on his current deal.
There'd also be an upgrade on his current deal, which runs out at the end of next year - meaning he'd be able to talk to other clubs from December 1 if he didn't re-sign with the Green Machine.
Strange has been a revelation so far this season, taking over the No.6 jersey from Jack Wighton - who joined the struggling South Sydney Rabbitohs in the off-season.
The 19-year-old has started to show he's got a dangerous running game, scoring his maiden NRL try against the Wests Tigers in round two.
He could be at the heart of a dangerous Canberra left edge for years to come, alongside Hudson Young, Sebastian Kris and Xavier Savage.
Strange has developed a good partnership with Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty, whose own game has grown after taking on more responsibility following Wighton's departure.
The Raiders can start negotiations with 30-year-old Fogarty's potential successor from Monday.
Sanders was currently playing NSW Cup for Parramatta, where he's contracted until the end of this season.
Because he's a young, Eels-developed player, he's only able to talk to other clubs following round six.
He was in talks with the Green Machine before the NRL introduced that rule for young players last year and has been heavily linked with them ever since.
They tried to bring him to Canberra last year when the Eels were looking to loan now-Titans centre Harley Smith-Shields.
But Parramatta dug its heels in and both players remained where they were.
Now the Raiders will finally get their chance to sign Sanders.
The 19-year-old is reportedly a chance to ask for an immediate release from Parramatta.
Eels coach Brad Arthur has resisted selecting Sanders despite Mitchell Moses (foot) being ruled out until round 12.
Instead, he's opted to use Blaize Talagi and Daejarn Asi in the halves alongside Dylan Brown.
The Raiders have also started talks to re-sign James Schiller and Nick Cotric, while there's a long-term extension on the table for young pop Trey Mooney - although Mooney wants to see where he sits in the prop pecking order before recommitting to the club.
Meanwhile, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wasn't particularly interested in bringing wantaway Manly second-rower Josh Schuster to Canberra.
"I've heard all of that. I really haven't taken any notice," Stuart said.
"I don't even know the situation is - whether he's been released or if they've paid him out. I wouldn't have a clue."
