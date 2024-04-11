'The team needs you': Raiders close in on re-signing young gun

The Canberra Raiders are on the verge of upgrading and locking in one of the most exciting young halves in the NRL.
Discussions were progressing well between the Raiders and young five-eighth Ethan Strange and they could be finalised early next week.
Strange was already contracted until the end of 2025, but the Green Machine has moved to lock him in long term after his impressive start to the season.
He's quickly established himself in the Raiders No.6 jersey vacated by Jack Wighton after just five NRL games.
The Raiders have also opened talks with James Schiller and Nick Cotric - both of whom were off-contract at the end of the season.
They'll also look to lure young Parramatta halfback Ethan Sanders to Canberra when he becomes free to talk to other clubs on Monday.
There were plenty of forecasts of doom and gloom hovering over the capital following the announcement Wighton would join South Sydney almost a year ago.
That was in stark contrast to the predictions of Rabbitohs dominance with Wighton's addition to their roster.
But the former Australia international's move has opened the door for Strange to emerge and the 19-year-old has stepped through to prove himself an NRL player.
He's quickly developed a good combination with Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty that's allowing Strange to slowly feel comfortable in first grade.
Each week you can see the confidence growing through Strange's footwork.
It's shown there's life in Canberra post-Wighton - with the NRL ladder proving a tale of teams.
The Raiders were fifth after five rounds, while the Rabbits languished at the bottom.
While Strange's manager was getting his young gun an upgrade, Wighton was fending off questions about his good mate Latrell Mitchell and under-fire-coach Jason Demetriou.
Fogarty said confidence was the biggest difference between the Strange who ran out in round one compared with the one running out against Gold Coast at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
"First game in there's a bit of external noise there and just [having] to find his feet," Fogarty said.
"Now he's communicating really well, he's making his tackles, but the best thing with Strangey is he's running the ball.
"You saw that great try there the boys set up on the left edge [against Parramatta] - that's pretty much Ethan.
"We're just trying to pump his tyres: 'Keep being yourself mate, the team needs you'.
"And obviously we're getting a couple of benefits at the moment."
Strange put that increased belief down to the Canberra coaching staff and the senior players.
Guys like Jordan Rapana, Josh Papali'i, Joe Tapine, Hudson Young and Fogarty have all been helping the Central Coast product find his feet.
He's been living with Raiders hooker Tom Starling since he started playing SG Ball for the Green Machine as a 17-year-old.
While he knows he's still a youngster, Strange pointed to the fact he's been playing football for more than a decade.
"I think I'm just feeling more and more comfortable every game," he said.
"The video and stuff I do with the coaches is helping me a ton. The support I've got from the older group - it's good.
"I know I'm young, but most people start playing footy when they're five.
"It's definitely a step up from what I'm used to, but I'm just getting more comfortable every week."
Fogarty said the next evolution of Strange's game was to increase his amount of kicking.
The 30-year-old's doing most of it - allowing the opposition to target him at the end of every set.
"We've definitely got a plan there that we've been working on," Fogarty said.
"That's probably one area where Strangey might need to find a little bit of confidence in, but then that probably comes from myself putting a little bit of ownership [in] saying, 'Let him kick here and there'.
"We've kind of come up with a nice little plan there to balance it out.
"Obviously teams are going to keep targeting me ... that's something I've got to work on as well."
NRL ROUND SIX
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Simi Sasagi, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. Nick Cotric, 22. Emre Guler.
Titans squad: 1. Jayden Campbell, 2. Harley Smith-Shields, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. AJ Brimson, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Chris Randall, 10. Jaimin Jolliffe, 11. David Fifita, 12. Beau Fermor, 13. Klese Haas. Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Isaac Liu, 17. Josiah Pahulu. Reserves: 18. Joe Stimson, 19. Keano Kini, 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 21. Tony Francis, 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira.
