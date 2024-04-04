'We definitely 1 million per cent want to keep Trey': Raiders keen for Mooney to stay

The Canberra Raiders "1 million per cent" want to keep young bull Trey Mooney and will do everything they can to lock him in long-term.
Mooney's set to play in the Raiders' NSW Cup clash against Parramatta on Sunday, with the NRL curtain-raiser giving Green Machine fans a potential glimpse into their future.
Eels young gun Ethan Sanders will play halfback against the team he's been heavily linked to joining next season.
Sanders is in the final year of his Parramatta contract and, as a development player, can talk to other clubs about signing on for 2025 and beyond from April 15 - the day after the completion of round six.
Mooney's also off-contract, but the 21-year-old's free to sign with other clubs.
He's banging on the door of the NRL team after a strong start to the season, scoring three tries, making 18 tackle busts and averaging 176 run metres per game.
Mooney's on the Raiders' extended bench for the NRL clash against the Eels.
While Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone wants to keep Mooney, it's believed the emerging prop wants to see where he sits in the Raiders' pecking order before recommitting to the club.
"We definitely 1 million per cent want to keep Trey," Carbone said.
"I can't be any more emphatic. We want to keep Trey and we're going to do what we can to keep Trey."
The rules prevent the Raiders from talking to Sanders or his management until April 15.
Then they can begin talks to bring the young gun to Canberra.
Sanders was the NSW halfback in the under-19s State of Origin last year, where he played alongside Raiders five-eighth Ethan Strange and Chevy Stewart.
Canterbury Bulldogs great Andrew Ryan, who was the Blues under-19s coach last year, said whoever landed Sanders was going to "get a good one".
Ryan was very impressed with Sanders from the moment he walked into Origin camp.
He said the young halfback had the attributes to become an NRL player - a great character, a good kicking game and a calm demeanour.
"He was super impressive in our camp last year. I hadn't had a heap to do with him," Ryan said.
"From the moment he walked into camp, he wasn't a really loud, dominant chat type of guy, but once he's on the training paddock and then especially in the game he took the team to a new level.
"He was very impressive.
"He's got the attributes - his kicking game, he's very calm - he's got lots of attributes that'll put him in good stead to give himself that opportunity to become an NRL player for sure.
"If it's the Raiders or however it lands [with his future], they're going to get a good one there."
NRL ROUND FIVE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Ata Mariota, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Corey Horsburgh, 16. Simi Sasagi, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Nick Cotric, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Emre Guler.
Eels squad: 1. Clinton Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Viliami Penisini, 4. Bailey Simonsson, 5. Sean Russell, 6. Blaize Talagi, 7. Dylan Brown, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Joey Lussick, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. J'maine Hopgood. Interchange: 14. Luca Moretti, 15. Wiremu Greig, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Kelma Tuilagi. Reserves: 18. Ofahiki Ogden, 19. Daejarn Asi, 20. Brendan Hands, 21. Makahesi Makatoa, 22. Morgan Harper.
