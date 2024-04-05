Sharks to cop fine for distracting Raider

The NRL looks set to fine the Cronulla Sharks for their trainer distracting Jamal Fogarty's potentially crucial conversion attempt last weekend.
It's believed the Sharks will cop a $5000 fine because their trainer Daniel Holdsworth unnecessarily ran into Fogarty's line of sight as he took his kick.
The news comes as the Raiders move to tie down young gun Ethan Strange.
They've opened contract talks with the five-eighth, who has played all four Raiders games so far this season after taking over from Jack Wighton (South Sydney) in the halves.
Strange is contracted to Canberra until the end of 2025, but the Green Machine have moved to lock him in long-term.
He hasn't looked out of place playing alongside halfback Fogarty.
The Raiders re-signed gun centre Matt Timoko on Friday, tying him down until at least the end of 2026 with mutual options for an extra two years on top of that.
Fogarty was attempting a shot at goal, which would've brought the Raiders within one converted try of the Sharks with about seven minutes remaining.
He missed, meaning the Green Machine trailed 30-22 and needed to score twice to have a chance of winning the game or taking it into extra-time.
The Raiders didn't lodge a formal complaint, with the NRL instead notified of the incident through the ground manager's report from the clash at Shark Park last Sunday.
According to the rules of the game "it is illegal to attempt to distract the attention of a player who is kicking at goal".
But it's unclear what punishment the referee and other officials can hand out at the time of the incident.
Parramatta, who the Raiders play at Canberra Stadium on Sunday night, received a breach notice proposing a $5000 fine for a similar incident back in 2022.
Eels trainer Steve Murphy ran in front of the goalposts as Penrith star Nathan Cleary attempted a sideline conversion in the two-point loss at Penrith a couple of years ago.
Like Fogarty, Cleary also missed the shot.
NRL ROUND FIVE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Ata Mariota, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Corey Horsburgh, 16. Simi Sasagi, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Nick Cotric, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Emre Guler.
Eels squad: 1. Clinton Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Viliami Penisini, 4. Bailey Simonsson, 5. Sean Russell, 6. Blaize Talagi, 7. Dylan Brown, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Joey Lussick, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. J'maine Hopgood. Interchange: 14. Luca Moretti, 15. Wiremu Greig, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Kelma Tuilagi. Reserves: 18. Ofahiki Ogden, 19. Daejarn Asi, 20. Brendan Hands, 21. Makahesi Makatoa, 22. Morgan Harper.
