Raiders young gun extends Canberra contract

The Canberra Raiders have moved to lockdown one of their rising stars in a major boost as they look to get their NRL season back on track.
Raiders centre Matt Timoko has re-signed for one more year, with options for another two, keeping him at the club until at least the end of 2026.
Timoko has emerged as one of the best centres in the NRL over the past two seasons, forcing his way into the New Zealand team last year off the back of it.
He's played three Tests for the Kiwis on top of his 66 NRL games for the Raiders.
His re-signing comes as a massive boost just days out from their crucial clash against Parramatta at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
They're looking to end a two-game losing streak after a promising start to the season.
The Green Machine have a strong home record against the Eels, winning 19 of their 25 games at Canberra Stadium.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's been forced into one change for the match, with Simi Sasagi coming into the 17 in place of Zac Hosking (concussion).
Ata Mariota's been named in the second row, with Sasagi on the bench.
More to come.
NRL ROUND FIVE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Ata Mariota, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Corey Horsburgh, 16. Simi Sasagi, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Nick Cotric, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Emre Guler.
Eels squad: 1. Clinton Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Viliami Penisini, 4. Bailey Simonsson, 5. Sean Russell, 6. Blaize Talagi, 7. Dylan Brown, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Joey Lussick, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. J'maine Hopgood. Interchange: 14. Luca Moretti, 15. Wiremu Greig, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Kelma Tuilagi. Reserves: 18. Ofahiki Ogden, 19. Daejarn Asi, 20. Brendan Hands, 21. Makahesi Makatoa, 22. Morgan Harper.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.