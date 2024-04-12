'You've got to grab it with both hands': Mooney's chance to cement NRL spot

He's been dominating NSW Cup, now it's Trey Mooney's chance to establish himself in the NRL.
The young Canberra Raiders bull has drawn praise from his acting captain this week for the way he's patiently waited for his opportunity in first grade - with no signs of sulking or kicking stones.
And in a sign of how highly rated the 21-year-old prop is, the Green Machine have offered him an extension until at least the end of 2027 - and potentially longer.
But Mooney wants to see where he is in the Raiders pecking order before committing to a long-term stay in the capital.
It's believed a similar length offer could be in front of young Canberra five-eighth Ethan Strange, to lock him in until 2027 or 2028 early next week.
Mooney will get his first NRL chance of the season against the Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
It could be an extended stint in the team, with Corey Horsburgh (groin) out for six to eight weeks and Canberra captain Elliott Whitehead (calf) not back until at least round 8.
Raiders acting captain Joe Tapine encouraged Mooney to take his chance with competition making places in the forwards at a premium.
"I think it's a good opportunity for him to grab a spot," Tapine said.
"The positions are so tight and hard to get at the moment that when you get that chance you've got to grab it with both hands.
"It's a different game [in the NRL], but the way he's playing - and he's played at this level, he knows what he needs to do.
"I know he's going to bring a performance."
Mooney's been excellent in NSW Cup so far this season.
He's scored four tries in five matches, where he's averaging 189 run metres per game, has made five linebreaks and averaging 28 tackles.
The 21-year-old also performed well the last time he was in the NRL - scoring a try in the Raiders' elimination final loss to Newcastle last year.
While he's been knocking on the NRL door, Mooney hasn't allowed his non selection to get to him.
"He's really professional. He hasn't been sulking around. He's not one of those players," Tapine said.
"He does all his work and makes sure he's not leaving any stone unturned.
"I've got to commend him on how he's carrying himself and that's why he's in there."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart also praised Mooney's professionalism and the way he's kept the pressure on the middle forwards in first grade.
He said it was now up to him to keep his spot and add to his five NRL games.
Stuart reiterated the Raiders wanted to keep Mooney long-term, but he understood the young gun's position.
"We want him at the club. We want Trey. We have made it very, very clear that we want Trey to be a Raider and we've offered him a very good deal," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"But Trey wants to be playing NRL and I totally understand his position and that is a big part of the process going forward for Trey to play NRL and be a future Raider."
Canberra hooker Danny Levi said Mooney just needed to stick to what was working for him.
"[He needs to do] everything he's been doing the past few weeks - just in the NRL," Levi said.
"He knows what he needs to do and he's been applying himself really well in reggies.
"I've got no doubt it's going to be the exact same for him coming up into grade.
"He's done it before and he's a talented dude that works hard. He'll be right."
NRL ROUND SIX
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Simi Sasagi, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. Nick Cotric, 22. Emre Guler.
Titans squad: 1. Jayden Campbell, 2. Harley Smith-Shields, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. AJ Brimson, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Chris Randall, 10. Jaimin Jolliffe, 11. David Fifita, 12. Beau Fermor, 13. Klese Haas. Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Isaac Liu, 17. Josiah Pahulu. Reserves: 18. Joe Stimson, 19. Keano Kini, 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 21. Tony Francis, 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira.
