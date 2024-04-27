Ricky Stuart's advice to Kaeo Weekes ahead of Canberra Raiders debut

Kaeo Weekes doesn't need to copy Jamal Fogarty. Ricky Stuart just wants his Canberra Raiders halfback to be himself.
Weekes will make his Raiders NRL debut against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, coming in for the injured Jamal Fogarty (biceps).
Fogarty has been a revelation this season, his kicking game steering the Green Machine around the park.
While Stuart said Weekes also had a good kicking game, he wasn't expecting the 22-year-old to come and replicate the Queenslander's super boot.
Instead, he just wanted Weekes to be himself.
That meant using both his running and kicking games in partnership with five-eighth Ethan Strange.
The players' families were invited along to Saturday's captain's run, with Stuart always placing a big emphasis on family.
He said Weekes was a naturally calm character and had been relaxed this week in the lead-up to his Canberra debut, pointing to the fact he'd already made his NRL debut during his time at Manly.
"You can't expect players to copy another player's game," Stuart said.
"I don't expect them to copy the person they're replacing's game.
"But there's certain fundamentals of the game of football that every position needs to get right that's what we're looking at with those younger boys - making sure the fundamentals are executed well.
"Kaeo's more of a runner, he's got a good kicking game, but he's more of a runner than Jamal, where Jamal is more of that link player."
Despite only having surgery on Tuesday, Fogarty was already back watching training this week as he started his 12-week recovery.
Fogarty told The Canberra Times he wouldn't look to spend too much time talking to the young halves, Weekes and Strange, preferring to let them come to him if needed.
But Stuart felt the humble Fogarty wouldn't realise just how important his presence was.
"He's great. He keeps an eye on all things from their kicking to their positioning on the field, to just being there as a mate," he said.
"I hope Jamal doesn't underestimate the power and the impact he has ... he wouldn't understand the presence he holds.
"He's been great this week Jamal. He's a great support to them."
The Sharks came to Canberra Friday afternoon and held their captain's run at the old Raiders HQ at Bruce - the potential future site of a new Canberra stadium.
Like the Raiders, they'll be without one of their usual halves - but for vastly different reasons.
Sharks five-eighth Braydon Trindall has been indefinitely stood-down after allegedly testing positive to roadside alcohol and drugs tests on Monday morning.
He'll appear in court in May, with Daniel Atkinson coming in to wear Cronulla's No.6 jersey.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has spoken to Trindall and was obviously disappointed with the 24-year-old, but he was unsure when he would be available.
"No, not at this stage, mate," he said.
"There's a lot of processes to go through with an issue like this.
"You've got numerous parties that need to converse over it, being the club, Braydon, the RLPA, the NRL Integrity so it's quite a communication process that needs to be cleared before we move on there."
NRL ROUND EIGHT
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Simi Sasagi, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 20. Zac Woolford.
Sharks squad: 1. William Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Kayal Iro, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Daniel Atkinson, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Thomas Hazelton, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Oregon Kaufusi, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Cameron McInnes. Interchange: 14. Jack Williams, 15. Siosifa Talakai, 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha. Reserves: 18. Mawene Hiroti, 21. Royce Hunt.
