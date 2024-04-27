The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ricky Stuart's advice to Kaeo Weekes ahead of Canberra Raiders debut

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 27 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kaeo Weekes doesn't need to copy Jamal Fogarty. Ricky Stuart just wants his Canberra Raiders halfback to be himself.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.