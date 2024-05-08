The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Burns Club milestone, new ActewAGL community grants and Mother and Son on stage

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 8 2024 - 6:28pm, first published 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE BURNS CLUB'S 100TH BIRTHDAY

The Burns Club in Canberra is celebrating 100 years this year and it has a lot planned to mark the milestone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.