ACT government scraps Canberra Stadium redevelopment plans

The ACT government has ditched plans to redevelop Canberra Stadium and was instead focusing on finding a new site for a new $500 million, 30,000-seat stadium in the AIS precinct.
They announced they'll undertake a seventh study into replacing the current stadium, with the focus now on keeping the facility in Bruce.
Having moved on from the prospect of a Civic stadium, the government looked into three options for a new stadium in Bruce - a completely new stadium on a new site, a complete knockdown of Canberra Stadium followed by a rebuild and a staged knockdown and rebuild.
Andrew Barr's government has locked in on the first option having decided the latter two were too problematic.
A partial knockdown would lead to reduced capacity for an extended period of time as the two main tenants - NRL side Canberra Raiders and Super Rugby's ACT Brumbies - played on a building site.
A complete knockdown would then leave both the Brumbies and the Raiders without a home.
The new stadium would form part of what the government was calling the Bruce sports, health and education precinct that included the AIS, CIT, the University of Canberra and the hospital.
The government's plan was working under the assumption the federal government will keep the AIS in Canberra.
They haven't seen the federal government's AIS report into whether a move to Queensland was feasible, despite having an end-of-January deadline.
The stadium was part of three precincts the government were looking at that also included Exhibition Park and a new convention centre.
"The government's plan is to deliver projects like a new stadium and a new convention centre as part of broader precincts that will encourage increased economic activity and new jobs by attracting major business conferences and events," Barr said.
More to come.
