AIS review: Govt sticks to plan despite Gabba $2.7 billion hurdle

The federal government will proceed with its review of the AIS and the potential relocation to Queensland, sticking to an end of January due date despite fresh doubt about Brisbane's Olympic Games rebuild.
Queensland Premier Steven Miles has launched a 60-day probe of his government's 2032 Olympics masterplan, including the controversial plan to spend $2.7 billion on rebuilding the Gabba.
Miles said his preference was to find an alternative just two months after announcing the bold stadium project.
The excessive projected spending across a variety of projects divided opinion, with Miles appointing former Brisbane lord mayor Graham Quirk to lead the infrastructure review, and the Gabba is at the top of the list.
There was also a push for the AIS to move to south east Queensland as a legacy item for the Olympics, sparking a review of the 64 hectare campus at Bruce and its future location.
The AIS review was set to examine the "optimal location" - including a proposed $1 billion relocation to Queensland - of the ageing facilities and was initially expected to be complete by the end of last year.
But Erin Flaherty and Robyn Smith - who were tasked with pulling together options and findings - asked for an extension until the end of January, which was granted by Infrastructure Minister Catherine King.
King's office confirmed on Thursday the review would be sticking to that timeline, despite changes to Queensland's plans. The report is expected to be delivered to King and Sport Minister Anika Wells within the next fortnight, with ACT government officials eagerly awaiting the results.
The ACT government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Australian Sports Commission to work together to revitalise the precinct at Bruce, including refurbishing Canberra Stadium or building a new venue, accommodation, hospitality and improved facilities.
That plan, however, requires federal investment to make it viable. The federal government has also committed to going 50-50 with Queensland in a $7 billion Olympic funding package.
But rivals of the Gabba reconstruction have called for the project to be axed due to escalating cost after the plan's initial $1 billion price tag blew out to almost three times that estimate.
"Queenslanders are concerned about that level of expense. I certainly am too," Miles said.
"There were several stages through last year where I set my department ... (to) find me new options and the options that came back were not as good.
"I'm hopeful this independent review process, this fresh set of eyes ... can come back to us with options ... that is better value for money."
Quirk - assisted by experts Ken Kanofski and Michelle Morris - will report to Development and Infrastructure Minister Grace Grace on March 18.
The premier said he would accept their recommendations even if it meant axing the rebuild.
"The advice to me consistently had been that this was the best option to meet the requirements of the Games - I want a fresh set of eyes on that," he said of the Gabba reconstruction.
"They might come back and say that's true, in which case I hope that that puts the issue behind us.
"But my preference would be that they come back and say 'actually there is an alternative and here's what we think you should do' in which case I will take that advice."
Asked if his preference was to ditch the rebuild, Miles said: "My preference is to find a better value for money outcome".
He announced in November the Gabba would be completely demolished and reconstructed over four years from 2026, meaning Brisbane's AFL and cricket had to find a new home.
However, he ushered in the Olympic infrastructure review barely a month later after taking over as premier from Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Miles said he called for the review to ensure the Brisbane Games united Queenslanders.
"Brisbane 2032 will be the best Olympic and Paralympic Games ever," he said.
"But concerns about the cost of some venues have made it a divisive issue in the Queensland community - I want to change that."
Quirk - Brisbane lord mayor from 2011-2019 - was a catalyst for a Brisbane Olympics when he oversaw a 2015 feasibility study.
"Many people call him the father of the Brisbane Games and I can't think of anyone better to lead this review," Miles said.
Other proposed Olympic venues to be assessed include the inner-city $2.5 billion Brisbane Arena set to host the 2032 Olympic swimming in a drop-in pool.
Projects will be evaluated on whether they can be delivered, provide value for money, are fit for purpose and create a "substantial legacy".
"It will purely be looking at the big ticket items," Quirk said.
"I will not be seeking any extension of time; 2032 is not going to wait for us so each day counts."
