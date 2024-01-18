The Canberra Times
AIS review: Govt sticks to plan despite Gabba $2.7 billion hurdle

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
January 18 2024 - 8:18pm
The federal government will proceed with its review of the AIS and the potential relocation to Queensland, sticking to an end of January due date despite fresh doubt about Brisbane's Olympic Games rebuild.

