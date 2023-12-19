Review to find 'optimal' AIS location hits hurdle

The outcome of a federal review into the future of the Canberra-based Australian Institute of Sport has been delayed, with the Albanese government confirming it is now due to report back before the end of next month.
The much-anticipated review findings of the short review of the "optimal location" of the ageing and not fit-for-purpose AIS ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics were due by the end of the year. The review is examining existing AIS facilities as well as a potential $1 billion relocation to south-east Queensland.
But a delay to the findings, by at least a month, had been outlined on Monday by ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry along with her understanding that the report findings will be made public.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has now confirmed an extension to the review being undertaken by Erin Flaherty and Robyn Smith.
"The Minister has agreed to the reviewer's request for a short extension to the Australian Institute of Sport Review reporting date," a spokeswoman for Ms King said in a statement.
"The review will be provided to the government prior to the end of January and will not impact the timings of any decision making."
The ACT government, along with Canberra figures such as federal Labor MPs and independent senator David Pocock, are firmly against any possibility of a move out of Canberra.
Queensland officials have lobbied in the past for an AIS relocation, while a "very suspicious" Queensland LNP senator Matthew Canavan has suggested "maybe the fix is in" on a possible move to south-east Queensland.
Ms Berry tried to look positively at the delay.
"The reviewers have asked for a little bit more time, so it will be delayed. I know it's disappointing for everybody, but it also gives us more time to keep campaigning," Berry said on Monday.
