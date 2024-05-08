Timeline revealed for ACT's long-awaited bus, light rail ticket upgrade

Public transport users in Canberra will finally be able to pay with their credit cards and mobile phones from November, with work now underway for the new system to learn the city's network.
The new system is set to collect fares more than seven years after the government began looking to replace its ticketing system.
Four electric buses with the MyWay+ system installed will traverse the public transport network to capture information tracking how buses travel along existing routes.
The rest of the equipment, which is already in storage in the ACT, is expected to be installed across Canberra's bus and light rail network in October, with operation due to start in November.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said installing equipment on the demonstration buses was a key milestone for the ticketing upgrade project.
"It will allow our bus drivers to understand the MyWay+ functions and support the technology to learn our public transport network by collecting geo-location data," Mr Steel said.
"MyWay+ will provide journey planning, real-time passenger information and it will include simple ticketing options such as being able to tap on and off on your phone, smart watches and debit or credit card."
Passengers who catch a demonstration bus will have a free trip during the data collection period.
Mr Steel said public transport users should make sure their existing MyWay cards are registered to make it easier to transfer and refund balances when the old system is replaced.
"The switch to MyWay+ has many components so we will work closely with the community and a range of stakeholder groups to ensure a seamless transition," he said.
"The introduction of MyWay+, combined with a significantly expanded electric bus fleet, will transform public transport in Canberra and make it an even more attractive choice for commuters."
The MyWay+ system will allow passengers to pay transport fares with debit and credit cards, and smartphones and smart watches.
Secure digital accounts will allow passengers to manage their travel, with better real-time passenger information available online and on a mobile app.
Paper tickets will still be available from ticket vending machines, while more retailers will sell dedicated MyWay+ cards.
The ACT government signed a contract with NEC Australia in February 2023 to deliver the ticketing system upgrade, after an extended process to find a new provider that began in 2017.
Mark Messenger, NEC Australia's head of smart transport in Australia and New Zealand, said the system would significantly improve the public transport experience in the territory.
"At NEC, we are committed to developing solutions that enhance the citizen experience and improve accessibility of public transport for all members of society. This aligns strongly with Transport Canberra's focus on customer satisfaction and inclusivity, and together we feel we are poised to deliver a solution that will set the standard for exceptional customer experiences," Mr Messenger said.
The original MyWay contract expired in 2018, and the government had earmarked $7.9 million to develop a new system in the June 2018 budget.
Mr Steel announced in February 2020 the government had begun a procurement process to find a new ticketing system provider.
However, negotiations failed to reach an agreement in 2021 after the government determined a preferred supplier's proposal was too expensive.
MyWay was introduced on Canberra's bus network in April 2011, replacing a magnetic strip-reliant system first introduced in the 1990s. It was expanded to cover light rail when the route between Gungahlin and the city centre opened in April 2019.
