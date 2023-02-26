ACT locks in provider for next-generation public transport ticket system

A new ticketing system for Canberra's public transport network will be developed over the next year after the territory finally signed a contract to overhaul the way passengers pay for their journeys.
The ACT government has signed a long-awaited contract with NEC Australia to deliver MyWay+, which will replace the territory's ageing smartcard-based system.
The contract to develop and operate the system has come in under the $70 million project budget, the government said.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said NEC Australia had been appointed to deliver the system following an extensive market sounding process.
"Major changes to our public transport experience includes a simpler payment process, with the ability to tap on and off public transport using debit and credit cards and devices such as your phone or smart watch, in addition to the traditional travel card or paper ticket," Mr Steel said in a statement.
"The improved system will also provide a new real time passenger information system and journey planner. Customers will be able to plan their journey, track the arrival of their next service, and pay for their travel, all from a web portal or mobile app."
MyWay+ will be designed and developed over the next 12 months and customised for Canberra, the government said.
The system will deliver real-time passenger information including personalised messages and alerts, more data to plan trips on the network and information about current occupancy levels on buses and light rail.
A new journey planner will cover light rail, bus, cycling, walking, e-scooter and rideshare or taxi options.
The government said passengers would be able to customise journeys based on preferences including cost, duration and carbon emissions.
The new app will also provide enhanced accessibility information.
The system would also allow users to set their own walking speeds to accurately plan connections with public transport services, the government said.
Passengers will have access to a personalised secure account to manage payments, and the system will allow future integration with public transport in Queanbeyan and surrounding NSW areas.
Specialised cards will still be available for passengers to tap on and off services, but people will also be able to tap on and tap off with a debit or credit card.
The system would automatically calculate the cheapest fare across any over the payment methods, the government said.
NEC would deliver the system from its Canberra facilities and employ a local team to operate and maintain it.
The rollout will include more than 1000 new validators across the bus fleet and light rail platforms, while about 25 new ticket vending machines will be installed.
"Now we have a contract in place we will work closely with NEC Australia to finalise transition details for the rollout," Mr Steel said.
Richard Duggan, an NEC Australia general manager, said: "NEC will provide a strong focus on smart ticketing, operational intelligence, safety and security, and with it, a better customer experience for ACT residents."
NEC ticketing systems have been used in Tasmania and Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.
ACT transport officials have been looking for a replacement ticketing system since 2017, when they had hoped to roll out the new system in time for the start of light rail services.
The project had been floated during the 2016 election campaign.
The original MyWay contract expired in 2018, and the government had earmarked $7.9 million to develop a new system in the June 2018 budget.
The MyWay system completely replaced magnetic-strip tickets on ACTION buses in April 2011.
Mr Steel announced in February 2020 the government had begun a procurement process to find a new ticketing system provider.
However, negotiations failed to reach an agreement in 2021 after the government determined a preferred supplier's proposal was too expensive.
The government revealed in April 2021 the new system would be completely cashless, and set a new data of 2023 for when the ticketing system would be in operation.
"Given the forced implementation under the current pandemic environment, we have revised the scope to remove the requirement for providers to accommodate cash transactions, allowing the territory to move to 100 per cent cashless public transport system as well as a future-focused cost-effective state-of-the-art ticketing solution," the pre-tender consultation documents said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
