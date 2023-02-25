The Canberra Times
Andrew Barr renews calls for Canberra-to-Sydney train upgrades

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 26 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:45am
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr aboard the slow train to Sydney in May 2017. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has renewed his calls for upgrades to the Canberra-to-Sydney rail line, arguing even cutting travel time to three hours would be a "gamechanger".

