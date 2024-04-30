Liberals to introduce bill criminalising coercive control in the ACT

The ACT's opposition is planning to introduce a private members' bill into the Legislative Assembly to criminalise coercive control, saying the territory needs to follow the lead of other states.
Deputy opposition leader Leanne Castley said the government had been exploring whether to criminalise the issue for several years and it was time for action.
"The community is calling for a serious and proactive approach to combating domestic and family violence, and that is exactly what the Canberra Liberals will do," she said.
"Despite other jurisdictions criminalising it or taking action to criminalise it, the government has failed to address this scourge of abusive behaviour in our community."
The ACT government has previously said it would monitor how other jurisdictions were moving to criminalise coercive control before considering such measures in the territory.
Coercive control has been criminalised in NSW and Queensland.
The private members' bill will be introduced by Ms Castley and shadow attorney-general Peter Cain. Alongside the introduction of the bill the Liberals will also undertake an education campaign around coercive control.
"This is about sending a message that coercive control is domestic violence. We cannot stop abusive behaviour if we wait for an incident of violence to occur. Coercive control is unacceptable, it ruins lives and it leads to tragic outcomes," Mr Cain said.
"This criminal offence will draw a line in the sand. It will also ensure that the ACT's legislation is consistent with other jurisdictions, particularly NSW with whom we share a border."
The Liberals plan to release an exposure draft of their legislation next week.
A review into domestic and family violence deaths in the ACT, released earlier this year, found coercive control was present in almost every case.
The review found family members and the community did not recognise coercive control as domestic and family violence and greater education and awareness was needed.
The review recommended the ACT revise its definitions of domestic and family violence to include coercive control.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury has previously said coercive control was covered as an offence in the ACT if a person sought a family violence order over the issue. He said if the order was breached it was a criminal offence.
"In that sense, coercive control is covered by criminal offences here in the ACT," he said.
The Liberals have announced their plans ahead of a national cabinet meeting on domestic violence on Wednesday.
At least 32 women have allegedly been murdered in Australia so far this year. This includes the women killed in the recent Bondi Junction stabbing attack.
