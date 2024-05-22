ACT Greens pitch free, government-run GPs

The ACT Greens want to establish four government-run general practitioner clinics.
The party says it wants two clinics in the north and two in the south, and it is taking the policy to October's territory election.
Doctors would be able to register to work at the government practices on the condition all appointments are bulk billed.
General practitioners would be self-employed and receive 100 per cent of the Medicare Benefits Schedule payment.
The Greens say the government would employ receptionists on secure permanent contracts and would cover all costs associated with running the clinics.
It is estimated to cost $2 million a year to run the four clinics. It would cost $1.5 million to fit out existing government properties to house the clinics, the Greens have said.
ACT Greens health spokeswoman Emma Davidson said Canberrans needed access to free healthcare at all stages, saying many were only receiving it when they were in crisis and turned up at emergency departments.
"Right now too many Canberrans are struggling to access free care early in their health journey," she said.
"We don't have enough bulk-billing GPs, the ones we have are booked out for weeks and for people who need ongoing care it can be hard to find someone who understands how to properly treat and manage their condition."
Ms Davidson claimed the government clinics would be able to see 160,000 patients in a year.
The ACT has one of the lowest numbers of general practitioners, at 93 doctors per 100,000 people, this is compared to 117 across other major cities.
The territory also has the lowest bulk-billing rate. Only 52.7 per cent of appointments are bulk billed in the ACT, compared with an average of 77.7 per cent across the country.
General practices have also been voicing concerns about the implementation of payroll tax.
Historically, medical practices did not pay payroll tax for doctors as they were considered contractors.
But this changed after the NSW Supreme Court ruled general practitioners were subject to payroll tax.
The ACT has applied the payroll tax to clinics from July last year. However, clinics that bulk bill more than 65 per cent of all services will have the tax waived until June next year.
Doctors have hit out at the tax. More than 80 per cent of surveyed practices last year said they would likely have to increase their fees.
General practitioners at these new clinics would not be subject to the payroll tax under the Greens' model.
The Greens have also proposed a partnership with general practitioners who would to focus on the two long-term health issues that affect the lives of people in the ACT: mental health and musculoskeletal conditions.
They say it would cost $1 million a year to facilitate the upskilling of general practitioners.
The Greens have already announced a series of policies including 10,000 new public housing properties and a transport policy focused on more bus services.
This is the first health policy for the party. Labor has announced it will hire an extra 800 health workers and the Liberals have promised a royal commission into the territory's health system.
