ACT GPs to get payroll tax exemption if 65% of patients bulk billed

By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 26 2023 - 8:53am, first published 5:30am
Chief Minister Andrew Barr has announced general medical practices that bulk bill 65 per cent of all patients will be exempt from payroll tax. Picture by Karleen Minney
Medical practices that bulk bill 65 per cent of all patients will be exempt from payroll tax in the ACT for the next two years.

