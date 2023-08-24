The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Proposed ACT electoral laws could have a 'chilling effect' on participation

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
August 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Political parties, pictured campaigning for the 2020 ACT election, raised concerns about the government's proposed changes to donation reporting laws. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Political parties, pictured campaigning for the 2020 ACT election, raised concerns about the government's proposed changes to donation reporting laws. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Lowering the donation reporting threshold for political parties in the ACT could have a "chilling effect on political participation", a parliamentary inquiry has concluded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.