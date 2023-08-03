The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT elections using e-voting at risk of foreign interference, corruption: experts

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
August 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early voting at the 2020 ACT election, using electronic voting machines at Pilgrim House. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Early voting at the 2020 ACT election, using electronic voting machines at Pilgrim House. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Elections in the ACT are at risk of foreign interference and corruption because they heavily rely on an electronic system which cannot verify votes have been accurately recorded, three experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.