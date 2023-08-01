Independent Senator David Pocock has launched a vision to "set Canberra up for the future", announcing his hopes of reviving plans to turn Parkes Way into a tunnel to unlock land for sustainable housing and space for a new Civic stadium.
In an attempt to fast track cross-government collaboration, Pocock has compiled feedback from the past year based around four key pillars - housing, events, transport and innovation.
It is largely based off the ACT government's now abandoned city to the lake proposal from 10 years ago, with the cost of some of the projects - including putting Parkes Way underground - proposed to be offset by land sales to developers for new sustainable housing opportunities.
Pocock revealed the plan at the Canberra Region Tourism Advisory forum on Tuesday morning and highlighted priority projects to transform the city.
It follows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's commitment to a "national capital investment framework" two weeks ago, which was announced at the ACT Labor conference alongside Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
But while the framework lacks any concrete plans or proposals, Pocock has detailed ways to maximise federal investment and insists the ACT government needs to revive its city to the lake plan.
Sending Parkes Way underground to create space for housing for 15,000 people and enough land for a multi-purpose stadium for sport, concerts and exhibitions are central parts of the "vision for Canberra" website.
Pocock says he is pushing ahead and building momentum for his vision to ensure the Canberra can maximise its investment from the federal government, despite Barr shifting away from the city to the lake plan.
"We can't afford to build everything we need right away but we can work together to agree [on] a long-term plan for the future we want for our city," Pocock said.
"... We are the fastest growing capital city in the country. We need more investment from the federal government.
"And not just in basic maintenance of the national institutions we host as the nation's capital. While welcome, patching holes in the roof of key cultural buildings is not the same as replacing what is the second oldest convention centre in the country."
Pocock has been pushing for a city deal partnership between the federal and ACT governments since he was elected to the senate last year.
Pocock and 35 sports, business and community groups sent a letter to Albanese and Barr earlier this year calling for a cross-government commitment to address decades of federal under investment in the capital.
Albanese and Barr trumpeted a new arrangement at the ACT Labor conference, and it is expected to include joint funding for a new stadium, convention centre and several other infrastructure projects.
But Pocock wants the ACT government to be more ambitious after Barr kiboshed plans for a multi-purpose stadium in Civic to instead push ahead with a Bruce rebuild as the No. 1 preference.
Using the ACT government's abandoned city to the lake plan from 2013 as a basis for several developments, Pocock said the cost of building a Parkes Way tunnel could be offset by selling newly available land.
"It has never made sense for our city centre to have its back turned on Lake Burley Griffin," Pocock said.
"... Lowering Parkes Way would also open up land in the city for dozens of new mixed-use urban developments containing cafes, restaurants, bars, hotels and residences sloping down towards the grass-lined lakefront.
"Now is the time to send Parkes Way underground and reconnect the city to the lake."
Pocock's "shared vision" also includes building a convention centre in the city, revitalise Commonwealth Park, establishing a national innovation hub, supporting regional manufacturing, extending light rail to the airport, upgrading the Canberra-Sydney rail line and more investment in community sport facilities.
The stadium looms as one of the most costly elements, with construction expected to be between $500-700 million.
Barr wants to build the new stadium at Bruce because he says it is easier logistically and more cost effective. He also says it would ensure the AIS' future in the capital. But he says it's unlikely a new stadium will have a roof after first flagging his vision for a covered stadium in the city a decade ago.
"I think by now pretty much the whole of Canberra knows the Chief and I have a different view when it comes to the location of a stadium," Pocock said.
"But that's a debate I am keen to park - for now at least - and focus on what we do agree on.
"What we all agree on. That Canberra needs a new stadium. And not just a new stadium. Somewhere we can host major gigs.
"A new convention centre. More affordable housing. Better transport infrastructure to connect our growing city and a faster heavy rail connection to Sydney.
"...I want to work constructively with the ACT government. Putting aside for now disagreement around particular details - I want to focus on leveraging the maximum amount of federal funding for our city going forward.
"I'll keep pushing both the ACT and Federal governments for more ambition."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
